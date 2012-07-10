Luxx Lounge Offers the Best and Hottest Bachelorette and Other Parties in Atlantic City, NJ

Luxx Lounge is well-recognized among all party lovers in Atlantic City, NJ. It has transformed nightlife in Atlantic City to become more enjoyable and full of fun by offering the best ideas for bachelorette parties in Atlantic City.
Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Luxx Lounge is well-recognized among all party lovers in Atlantic City, NJ. It has transformed nightlife in Atlantic City to become more enjoyable and full of fun by offering the best ideas for bachelorette parties in Atlantic City. For all of those who like to have a night out in a classic nightclub located in Atlantic City, Luxx Lounge’s club and bar is the perfect destination. Apart from other bachelorette party places in Atlantic City, Luxx offers the most fantastic lounge and club in Atlantic City for birthday parties, marriage parties, and more!
A spokesperson for Luxx Lounge recently stated, “We are proud to offer the best party location in AC. You can contact us for brilliant ideas for bachelorette parties in Atlantic City. Our lounge is full of comfort and luxury for all kinds of party needs. We have a European-style night club with a state-of-the-art light and sound system. We seek to enhance the beauty and luxury of nightlife in Atlantic City. We host the hottest parties of the year with world-class champagne and a martini bar. Our bachelorette party places in Atlantic city have ultimately redefined nightlife in Atlantic city.”
Luxx offers amazing bars and weekend music with a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes top 40 hits. Visitors should expect to hear more house and European dance music suitable for the nightlife of Atlantic City. These night clubs in Atlantic City burst with excitement and stay busy throughout the night. They have special and private areas for VIPs, and visitors can arrange for a bachelorette, bachelor, birthday parties, or just a night out on the town. Luxx is no doubt the most stylish and happening nightclub of Atlantic City, and it is gradually becoming one of the premier clubs in Atlantic City!
About Luxx Lounge
Luxx Lounge is a European-style nightclub where beautiful, well-dressed party people of all ages come together to dance in a fun atmosphere. Visitors will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on their specialty martini and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out at the dance floor. To know more visit www.luxxac.com.