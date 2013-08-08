LUXX Lounge Set to Host Sunset Sessions in August

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- It is hard to believe that the summer of 2013 is almost over. Fall is right around the corner and soon people will be getting ready for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the holiday season. The staff at LUXX Lounge love the summer season and want to make sure that this August is one to remember. The official start of fall is September 21st, but August is the last real month when everyone is still in the full spirit of summer. With that in mind, the LUXX Lounge will be hosting “Sunset Sessions” every Sunday in August.



The LUXX Lounge is truly the hottest and most unique Atlantic City night club. Whether a group is looking for a night out on the dance floor or a venue for a bachelorette party in NJ, LUXX Lounge offers it all. The LUXX Lounge offers guests two top of the line bars. Plus, special VIP areas can be reserved to make an ordinary night out and extraordinary one. The environment at the LUXX Lounge is unlike most clubs in New Jersey. The theme at LUXX is largely European and it’s an energetic dancing environment. Plus, bottle service and special accommodations leave guests feeling great at the end of the night.



Typically, LUXX Lounge holds different themed nights throughout the week. Being that August represents the end of an awesome summer; LUXX Lounge is hosting “Sunset Sessions” on Sundays in August. The theme on Sundays is all about summer and the doors open at 6:00 pm. Specials include $6 Pain Killers and $15 Corona buckets. Guests are encouraged to wear bikinis and board shorts to keep the summer vibe alive. Whether it’s the end of summer or the start of fall, guests always have a great time at the LUXX Lounge.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



To hear more please visit http://www.luxxac.com.