Luxx Re Opens the Old Studio 6 As a Brand New Lounge to Enhance the Nightlife of Atlantic City

T.W.Sherwood, spokesperson of Luxx Lounges took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “we are proud to announce re opening of The Old Studio 6 as a brand new lounge with all comfort and luxury. We are introducing European-style night club with state-of-the-art light and sound system. We are dedicating this to enhance beauty and luxury of nightlife of Atlantic city. We are throwing hottest party of the year at its opening with world class champagne and martini bar. Our initiative will redefine nightlife in Atlantic city. This is an special addition to lounge and clubs in Atlantic city from our side.”



Luxx features exclusive bars and weekend music with a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes top 40 hits. Visitors should expect to hear more house and European dance music suitable for nightlife of Atlantic city. These night clubs in Atlantic city bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. They offer special and private areas for VIPs. Clients can arrange bachelorette, bachelor, birthday parties or just a night out on the town memorable by reserving VIP section. Luxx is no doubt the most stylish and exciting nightclub of Atlantic City in the last decade and it is gradually becoming one of the premier clubs in Atlantic city.



About Luxx Lounge

Luxx Lounge was established by the nationally known developer, T.W. Sherwood and designed by Tobias Granville Warren. It is in European-style nightclub where beautiful, well-dressed party people of all ages come together to dance and lounge in a full of fun atmosphere. Visitors will find separate VIP areas where They can relax on a couch while sipping on their specialty martini and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor.



To know more visit www.luxxac.com.