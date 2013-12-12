Luz Lashes and International Model Anita Rincón Announce Luz Lashes PRO

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Just last month, International model, fashion personality, designer and entrepreneur, Anita Rincón launched her new luxury mink lash brand, Luz Lashes right in time for the holidays. She now brings the beauty community another treat as she announces Luz Lashes PRO, a complimentary discount program for working makeup artist and industry professionals. Luz Lashes, which is made of 100% natural cruelty-free Siberian mink fur, was made available online at LuzLashes.com last month to consumers worldwide. The unique line of fabulous falsies feature high-end luxury lash styles suitable for all eye shapes and ideal to glamour-EYES or simply enhance every modern woman’s look.



The perks of the Luz Lashes PRO membership include a makeup artist discount of thirty-five percent and an industry discount of twenty-five percent for models, actors, dancers, fashion stylists, speakers, stage performers and more. The program does not require any annual fee as it is complimentary, but does require a minimum purchase of any three styles per order through the online store at www.LuzLashes.com.



Rincón brings her personal signature style and numerous years of expertise as an international beauty editor to the brand, providing a young, fresh, and innovative look and feel. The extremely savvy entrepreneur has made it her mission to bring individuals the ultimate experience and highest possible quality in lash extensions. Despite her other demanding projects she is working on, including her very own Brazilian inspired boutique swimwear line Vocês Swim, Rincón has committed to being fully hands on with Luz Lashes to ensure the delivery a promising product.



“I am proud to have partnered with such an amazing brand. As face and partner, I am involved in all various aspects of the company including the creative and design process from start to finish” says Rincón. “I am confident in our first collection for the line and am anticipating what we have in store for the future” she adds.



The line launched with Rincón’s signature collection, Lashes by Anita, which features eight designs that fit every occasion from “A Weekend in Atlanta” to “A Night in Miami”. Each pair of Luz Lashes from Rincón’s alluring signature collection of strip lashes are reusable up to 25 times with proper care, making them an economically great alternative to individual lash extensions that can be damaging to your own lashes. Luz Lashes are also chemical-free, comfortable to wear, and give extended lash wearers the ultimate celebrity experience at an affordable price. To apply for the membership, contact professionals@luzlashes.com for the Luz Lashes PRO discount program application.



About Luz Lashes

Founded originally in Miami, a city that defines luxury, Luz lashes has maintained its core value of highest possible quality when creating the most luxurious product possible. Whether getting dressed for work on a Monday morning or getting dolled up for a fabulous event on a Friday night, a pair of Luz lashes is a must to complete every modern woman’s look. Luz Lashes are made of 100% natural Siberian mink fur, which has been collected through shedding and sterilized to ensure that it is hypo-allergenic.



About Anita Rincón

Despite her young age, Anita Rincón has built an astonishing career as an international fashion and entertainment personality, stylist, model, designer and entrepreneur. Having worked in fashion since the age of 17, Anita discovered her passion of creating beauty around her and was soon traveling for work between Europe and Miami. Today, Anita writes a weekly fashion and beauty column for Metro International, the largest international newspaper in the world and also writes, styles and conducts fashion, beauty and entertainment interviews for Juicy Magazine (USA) and Indiedays.com (Finland) among other publications worldwide in English, Spanish and Finnish. She just recently launched her very own Brazilian inspired swimwear boutique line Vocês Swim Internationally in the fall of 2013.



For more information on Luz Lashes and Luz Lashes PRO visit: www.luzlashes.com. For all media inquiries on Luz Lashes and Anita Rincón, please contact Victoria S. Odu of The Glit Public Relations at victoriaodu@theglitinc.com or (646) 801-1255.



Media Contact:

Victoria S. Odu

CEO | Founder

The Glit PR ?

(646) 801-1255

victoriaodu@theglitinc.com