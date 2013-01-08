LV Concrete Polishing Launches a Full Service Concrete Company in Victoria

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- A family business, LV Concrete Polishing offers only the best in workmanship for each and every job.



“We only use quality diamond tooling products and equipment. Couple this with years of experience in commercial and residential work, you are left with a quality finish that is sure to bring years of pleasure,” said the marketing manager from LV Concrete Polishing.



LV Concrete Polishing is accredited by Husquvarna Australia to install the HiPERFLOOR™ concrete polishing system, a global leader of concrete polishing systems. LV Concrete Polishing also offer a range of other concreting services as the marketing manager explains;



“Polishing is only one part of the many services we offer. Protection, repair, sealing and grinding are also services we offer.”



Concrete damage is common and unsightly. LV Concrete’s grinding and sealing will return concrete to an almost near-new look, and the sealing will keep it looking fresh for many years to come.



“One thing you can be sure of if you contact LV Concrete Polishing is fast, friendly service. As a family company, we depend on our customers as our life’s blood. Without them, we have no business, so we treat each customer with the same friendly approach. Commercial or residential, makes no matter to us,” says the marketing manager.



To learn more about LV Concrete’s many services, to see the gallery or to get a quote, visit their website at www.lvcp.com.au