LVI Associates Offers Hiring and Recruitment Services for Water and Environmental Sectors

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Water resource management, recycling and conservation solutions are vital sectors for human health and development. The importance of water in employment cannot be overlooked as UNESCO estimates three out of four jobs that make up the global workforce are either heavily or moderately dependent on water.



A leading recruitment firm in the construction industry, LVI Associates offers hiring and recruitment services for the water and environmental sectors. Their team is dedicated to sourcing high calibre engineers and technical professionals across water and environmental engineering disciplines, including civil, mechanical, electrical, automation and process. Their experience of consistently delivering relevant recruitment solutions has earned them a strong reputation for quality service amongst some of the most well-known and innovative companies in this industry. Their consultants are focused purely on recruitment within this sector, having an in-depth knowledge of the market conditions and trends in the industry.



This immersive approach enhances their ability to provide clients with the right talent at the right time to help them fulfil the hiring needs of the businesses. With the increasing complexity of environmental and sustainability challenges and fierce competition for the best candidates in the market, LVI Associates is the perfect agency to help you recruit individuals for this growing and demanding global sector. They have a global network of qualified candidates, across the private, public and third sectors, ready to deliver purposeful leadership.



"This investment in public water systems is necessary due to the aging US infrastructure, primary due to corrosion, as highlighted by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE)," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates. He further said, "We continue to offer guidance to clients in the water and environmental sectors and help them secure top talent."



To find out more information about water and environmental sector recruitment, please visit https://www.lviassociates.com/disciplines/water-and-environmental.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work alongside 70+ industry-leading organizations as their go-to recruitment agency to find the infrastructure talent they need, so they can focus on what matters – building a better world.



Contact Details



LVI Associates

622 Third Avenue

8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 759 4560