LVI Associates Offers Recruitment Services for the Power Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2022 -- Energy conservation has become a key part of conversations between people especially with the emergence of smart grids. At any one time, an estimated 15 trillion watts of power are being used across the planet, that's the equivalent of powering ten billion 100-watt light bulbs simultaneously. Energy is essential for people's lives from the houses we live in, the electricity we use in these homes, to the roads people drive their cars on and the water people drink. This has led to an increase in demand for qualified professionals in the industry.



LVI Associates is a proper recruitment agency that offers recruitment services for the electrical power sector. Their in-depth expertise enables them to confidently execute permanent & temporary recruitment projects for various global power & energy sector clients. Their constant exposure to the developments of the global markets enables them to understand the full scope of clients' needs as they identify, shortlist, and recruit the impact personnel needed to develop and grow their business effectively.



Providing highly qualified candidates to clients in the energy and power industries, the company has contact with major companies and sought-after job candidates in the United States and around the world. They work with each of the clients and candidates to make sure candidates are placed in a job that will benefit them and the company. Electric power businesses looking to recruit multi-disciplinary candidates can check out LVI Associates' website for more information.



"The electric power system is undergoing profound change. Smart grids are addressing the operational inefficiencies of the aging infrastructure in existing electricity distribution grids and to place greater emphasis on demand response," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates. He further said, "We can provide recruitment services for this booming industry."



LVI Associates is one of the most well-renowned infrastructure recruitment firms in the country. The company is connected to people and businesses across the infrastructure industry and benefits from being at the center of a network of key global hubs. As a specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, the firm can deliver permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions for a range of different businesses, large and small. They cover all aspects of infrastructure jobs across the USA, from renewable energy and transportation to water and environmental roles.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work alongside 70+ industry-leading organizations as their go-to recruitment agency to find the infrastructure talent they need, so they can focus on what matters – building a better world.



