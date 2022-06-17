LVI Associates Offers Reliable Recruitment Services for the Transportation Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Transportation systems like highways, roads, bridges and more are critical for the functioning of a country. However, increasing demand, advancing age, and natural disasters have negatively impacted these facilities. In the past, the US Department of Transportation had announced $871.2m in Emergency Relief to make vital repairs to the nation's backbone of commerce and economic activity. This has also led to a great demand for qualified professionals in the sector. LVI Associates, a global recruitment firm, offers recruitment services for the transportation sector.



They help businesses recruit personnel for work on large, technically complex projects from concept to completion. The candidates they recruit can be instrumental in driving innovation that ensures transportation systems are better today and into the future. They can help businesses hire personnel to revolutionise societies through game-changing transport hubs and systems. The company helps businesses recruit candidates who are crucial to making infrastructure products more user-friendly and shaping a future for the sector that enables it to innovate and grow.



The agency supplies skilled, unskilled, and professional personnel for temporary and permanent roles in the transportation industry. They reimagine the process of recruitment in an industry as vibrant as infrastructure to enable them to overcome the challenge of talent. The benefit of recruiting top talents goes beyond the industry itself, supporting the creation of a more efficient world that is designed with the interests of everyone in mind. Businesses looking to recruit top candidates in the sector can go to LVI Associates' website for more information.



"Highways, roads and bridges are the backbone of the US transportation system. Many of the leaders in the transportation sectors are preoccupied with a vision of the future," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates. He went on to say, "We've been inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



LVI Associates is one of the most sought-after infrastructure recruitment firms globally. Understanding their clients and matching the right candidates to the right vacancies, they have developed a reputation for quality and delivery, resulting in long standing relationships and a great rate of repeat business. As a specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, the firm can deliver permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions for a range of different businesses, large and small.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work alongside 70+ industry-leading organizations as their go-to recruitment agency to find the infrastructure talent they need, so they can focus on what matters – building a better world.



For more details, please visit: https://www.lviassociates.com



