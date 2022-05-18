LVI Associates Provides Recruitment Services for the Construction Engineering Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- Safety and comfort are important factors that go into the design of any building. These factors ensure that the building can be a thriving environment for people to live in. Construction engineers are tasked with ensuring all building dreams are converted into reality. These engineers are also on the frontline to create a more sustainable environment by designing buildings that reduce energy consumption. LVI Associates, a leading recruitment firm in the construction industry, offers recruitment services to fill job roles in the construction engineering sector.



LVI Associates help recruit experts in construction engineering, who are responsible for the design and creation of modern vital facilities. They search for candidates with imagination and the ability to problem solve as well as science and maths understanding and a flair for critical thinking, time and project management. The company specialises in placing permanent and contract construction professionals in both private and public sectors across the globe.



Their team of specialist consultants has many years of experience in the building services field and deal with a wide variety of construction jobs. They work with a vast range of clients, allowing them to offer candidates the best choice of jobs in this sector. The company delivers a transparent level of service to fulfil client and candidate needs, and this passion is still evident today in everything we do. Businesses looking to recruit construction engineers can go to LVI Associates' website for more information.



"Building service engineers ensure buildings are a safe and area comfortable environment for people that inhabit them so that they can live, work, and thrive," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates. He went on to say, "Our team demonstrates a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



LVI Associates is one of the most sought-after infrastructure recruitment firms in the country. The company is connected to people and businesses across the infrastructure industry and benefits from being at the centre of a network of key global hubs. The organisation is committed to providing hiring solutions in not only construction engineering but also in oil & gas, power, transportation, construction technology, forensics and more.



To find out more information about technological sector recruitment, please visit https://www.lviassociates.com/disciplines/technology.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact LVI Associates USA: +1 646 759 4560



For more information about LVI Associates USA services, please go to https://www.lviassociates.com.



About LVI Associates

LVI Associates is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate. As part of the Phaidon International group, we work alongside 70+ industry-leading organizations as their go-to recruitment agency to find the infrastructure talent they need, so they can focus on what matters – building a better world.



Contact Details



LVI Associates

622 Third Avenue

8th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 759 4560