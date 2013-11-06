LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA in Wine (World) - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA in Wine (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- LVMH owns the world's two leading champagne brands: Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot. The champagne market's outlook however is modest with its largest market Western Europe not feeling the desire to celebrate in recent years. Meanwhile other sparkling wine is competing more fiercely for share of throat in North America. China has emerged as a major strategic interest both in sparkling wine and in still light grape wine as Chinese consumers wake up to the attractions of champagne and red wine.
Euromonitor International's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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