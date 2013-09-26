LWFC Films and Brios Media Group Film "Another Chance" in Triangle Area

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Principal photography has begun in Raleigh, North Carolina for LWFC Films and Brios Media Group’s “Another Chance," it was announced today by producer Micah Caronna, president of LWFC Films.



“Another Chance” is a contemporary inspirational film about an egocentric small town politician whose world is turned upside down when two teenagers struggling to overcome their own mistakes bring him face to face with his sordid past.



The film, written by Rose Heinrich and directed by former Sony Pictures film executive Paulo Simoes, is scheduled to premiere at Living Word Family Church on December 22nd and will see distribution starting in the early part of 2014.



Producer Micah Caronna commented on the announcement, “I’m thrilled to be heading this project. It is the realization of a long time dream of ours. It’s humbling and yet exciting.” Paulo Simoes added, “The story is very real and down to earth. It deals with everyday issues in a “non cliché” way. I’m delighted to be part of the entire creative process.”



“Another Chance” will film in the Triangle area for 10 weeks.



About LWFC Films

LWFC films is the newly formed film production arm of Living Word Family Church, headed by art department Pastor Micah Caronna. Its goal is to produce high quality family content with internal and community volunteer talent. LWFC Films is located in Raleigh, North Carolina.



For more information, visit anotherchancethemovie.com or livingwordfilms.org , or contact http://lwfc.org , or call 919-570-2007.



About Brios Media Group

Brios Media Group is a North Carolina based production company dedicated to development, production, marketing and distribution of inspirational family-friendly entertainment.



For more information, contact info@briosmedia.com or visit http://www.briosmedia.com