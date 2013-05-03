LydiaTheRealtor.com Celebrates 7 Years in Realty Services in Milford, Connecticut

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- When it comes to real estate transactions, both buyers and sellers rely on individuals who know the area better than anyone. These individuals are called real estate agents, and they know everything there is to know about a city’s property market.



In Milford, Connecticut, one realtor recently celebrated seven years in business. That realtor is Lydia Lucas, an agent for Prudential. Lydia has lived in Milford, CT for over 25 years, but it wasn’t until 2006 that she discovered her calling in realty. Since then, Lydia has made it her goal to help find exactly what home buyers and sellers are looking for.



More information about Lydia Lucas can be found at LydiaTheRealtor.com. At that site, visitors will find everything they need to know about Lydia and the real estate industry in Milford. The website features specific sections for buyers, sellers, and renters, as well as an explanation of what makes Milford such a desirable location. Website visitors can also learn more about Lydia’s background and read testimonials from previous clients.



LydiaTheRealtor.com also makes it easy to browse for properties using MLS. The website has integrated an MLS search bar into the right hand side of the page. Visitors can choose their desired property type, price range, square footage, and other important information in order to find the property of their dreams. Whether searching for homes to buy or condos for rent in Milford CT, the MLS search engine aims to simplify the process of finding the perfect home.



As a spokesperson for LydiaTheRealtor.com explains, the website also recently began offering a free market report:



“Visitors to LydiaTheRealtor.com can now enter their name and email address in order to receive a free market report on Milford, CT. Milford’s real estate market, like the real estate markets of many communities around the state, has shown signs of improvement coming out of the recent recession, which makes it a good market for both buyers and sellers.”



Visitors who are ready to buy, sell, or rent a home in Milford, CT can contact Lydia through the LydiaTheRealtor.com website. The website features Lydia’s phone number and email address, and Lydia urges clients to call or text at any time of day for an expert realtor in CT.



About LydiaTheRealtor.com

LydiaTheRealtor.com is the online home of Lydia, a realtor based in Milford, Connecticut. Lydia has lived in Milford for over 25 years and has worked in real estate since 2006. The website features a free Milford property market report as well as an MLS search engine. For more information, please visit: http://www.lydiatherealtor.com