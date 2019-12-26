Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Lyme Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Lyme Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report



1. Total Lyme Disease incident population in the seven major markets was 492,398 in 2017.

2. The gender-specific Lyme Disease incident population was found to be 170,644 males and 161,348 females in 2017 that will increase by 2028 for the study period 2017–2028.

3. Japan had 82 diagnosed incident cases of Lyme disease in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Lyme Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Lyme Disease epidemiology and Lyme Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Lyme Disease market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Lyme Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Lyme Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Lyme Disease market.



"The US and the European 5 Countries account for approximately 67% and 33% of the total Incident cases out of all the Lyme disease cases in 7 major markets in 2017."



Lyme disease treatment course covers Antibiotics comprising Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Penicillins (Amoxicillin and Benzathine Penicillin), Cephalosporins (Cefuroxime, Ceftriaxone and Cefotaxime), Macrolides (Azithromycin and Clarithromycin). The patient has to undergo the Second-Line Treatment if the first-line treatment does not benefit the individual. The second line of therapy includes Marcrolide Antibiotics (Azithromycin and Clarithromycin). Macrolide Antibiotics are used for individuals who cannot tolerate the other antibiotics or the first line of treatment. Azithromycin and Clarithromycin are macrolide antibiotics that are used in humans for Lyme disease treatment. Both the products have shown better tolerability than the older antibiotic Erythromycin in having fewer gastrointestinal side effects.



The total Lyme disease market size is calculated by including the market size for Acute Lyme disease, Chronic Lyme disease and Emerging Therapy separately. The full Lyme disease market size (pharmacological market) was USD 408.35 million in 2017. The Lyme disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased diagnosed incidence and also, the launch of upcoming therapy during the forecast period. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Lyme Disease in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Lyme Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. VLA15

And many others



The key players in Lyme Disease market are:

1. Valneva

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights

2. Lyme Disease Market Overview at a Glance

3. Lyme Disease Disease Background and Overview

4. Lyme Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. 7MM

6. Country Wise Lyme Disease Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Lyme Disease Treatments & Medical Practices

8. Prophylactic Practices

9. Lyme Disease Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. VLA15: Valneva

10. Lyme Disease 7 Major Market Analysis

11. The United States Market Outlook

12. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

12.1.Germany

12.2. France

12.3. Italy

12.4. Spain

12.5.United Kingdom

13. Japan: Market Outlook

13.1.Japan Market Size

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight



