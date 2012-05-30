Clemson, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Infectious and Autoimmune diseases are on the rise. Many who find themselves ill and given the diagnosis of their disease as “chronic” have a long journey ahead of them to get answers to their questions and to find the care that they need. Often patients who are chronically ill get shuffled around from one specialist to another, finding themselves more and more frustrated with the health care system.



The same scenario played out for US Track athlete, Perry Fields after she was given the diagnosis of chronic Lyme disease, but instead of following the conventional advice of her Lyme specialist, she decided to look deeper to find the root of her real illness. It lead her on a journey of self discovery and what it takes to conquer a devastating illness. Lyme disease is a highly controversial disease, with many doctors not acknowledging how wide spread it is and medical groups strongly opposing each other on how the disease should be treated. The end result is not favorable for Lyme patients. Many are left draining their savings trying to find a cure and those who are chronically ill with Lyme disease can be sick for decades, a slow death thousands of people. An estimated 300,000 new cases occur in the United States alone, each year.



The Tick Slayer, was “a calling,” for Fields after her 4 and half year battle with finding her cure so she could continue with her athletic endeavors. “I just started getting so many people asking me how I did it and once I realized how rampant the problem was, I wrote the exact book that I wish I had read when I first found out I was ill. I needed someone to tell me that it was indeed curable and to tell me how to do it, diving into every aspect of what gets people sick in the first place. I am giving people answers to complex problems based on experience,” Fields says.



In 2009, Fields, made a full recovery and by 2010, with only two months training, qualified for the 2010 US Track and Field Indoor Nationals. Currently enjoying her resurgence in athletics and racing to qualify for the Olympic Trials, she continues to be healthier post disease then pre-disease. She is a health coach to people who suffer from autoimmune and infectious diseases.



