Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The growing global prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by public-private organizations are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems, the short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, the limited supply of helium, and the increasing adoption of refurbished diagnostic imaging systems are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on Technology;



The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, computed tomography (CT), X-ray lymphography, bioimpedance analysis, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging. The lymphoscintigraphy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The noninvasive nature and easy reproducibility of this technology, and the fact that lymphoscintigraphy does not adversely affect the lymphatic vascular endothelium are some of the key advantages supporting the adoption of this technology.



Basis on End-User;



Segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes, and other end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs). The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of lymphedema diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals.



Geographically; the lymphedema diagnostics therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the easy availability and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems; high incidence/prevalence of lymphedema; and the strong, well-established healthcare systems. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by Europe.



The major players operating in the lymphedema diagnostics market are GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany). Other prominent players in this market include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia).