Lymphedema Patient Helps Spread Awareness After Finding Relief in Compression Therapy

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Christine Wunderlin recently told her story to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She said that when she underwent a mastectomy during her fight with breast cancer, she also lost the lymph nodes under one arm. As a result, Wunderlin soon suffered from lymphedema, which caused her left arm to swell to twice its normal size. Greg Grambor, president of Vascular PRN, a distributor of pneumatic compression equipment, says Wunderlin's case is not uncommon.



“Breast cancer patients are at increased risk of lymphedema,” Grambor said. “Lymph nodes are often one of the first places breast cancer spreads.”



The human lymph nodes are responsible for draining and regulating fluid in the body. When they are removed or damaged by radiation in the course of cancer treatments, lymph fluid can build up in tissues, causing painful swelling and greatly increasing the risk of infection.



“The body's natural drainage starts failing, and it needs assistance,” Grambor went on.



For Wunderlin, assistance for her lymphatic system came in several forms. Three times per week she met with a therapist who massaged her arm and upper torso to help drain and circulate the built-up fluid. While at home, she used a pneumatic compression device on her arm that automatically massaged the swollen limb. She also wore compression garments.



“Pneumatic compression is an indispensable part of the therapy for many lymphedema patients,” Grambor said.



Wunderlin's health insurance did not cover her lymphedema treatment. She said health care professionals and insurers “seem to dismiss” the condition. The sum of the therapy was not inexpensive, and that spurred her to action. She started a podcast called “Lymphedema Mavens” with a friend who also has the condition. They frequently urge listeners to learn about and support the “Lymphedema Treatment Act,” proposed legislation that would modify Medicare rules to cover compression supplies, such as garments and bandages, in addition to the equipment, such as pneumatic compressors, that it currently covers. The hope is that Medicaid and private insurers would follow that precedent.



Learn more at http://www.vascularprn.com/professionals/lymphedema-management/