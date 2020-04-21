Lynda Dyer to Guest on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show,LOVE LIGHT, "Be, Do Have…Love Yourself and You Could Change Your World".

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Dr. Jean Marie Farish welcomes Guest Lynda Dyer, one of 58 people filmed for "The Secret" movie because she applies her material to her own life and has cured herself of the debilitating disease of Lupus. She is a Certified Professional Trainer of NLP (Neurolinguistic Programming), and a Master Trainer of Matrix Therapies. She is an International Speaker, Transformational Coach, TedX Speaker, Cast Member of Living Consciously TV show, and International Bestselling and Award-Winning Author of 12 books including. Her book, "Create Conscious Kids" is changing the lives of children, parents, and teachers around the world. Lynda's humanitarian efforts include: Assisting the earthquake victims in China, sponsoring a village in Uganda, Africa and currently works with an Australian/Vietnamese Association AVVRG, to bring better humanitarian services to others. She lives with the motto, "You Can Make It Happen Now" while she writes trains, coaches and shares her material every day.



A delightful insight into the opportunity to embrace who we are Being. So, we can Do and Have what we Want. With one in two people with an autoimmune disease from stress and anxiety and doing it all to have their dreams, it's clearly time to change the strategy to focus on YOU. We all have the capacity to become who we want to be, do what we want to do to contribute to the world, and have all the love and joy we desire. Each one of us is unique and blessed with a unique set of talents and abilities to Be who we want to become. Many of us have become focused on Doing more to Have more so others will think we are Being more that we have become stressed, disempowered and unwell in the process. It's time to make the decision to Be who We want to Be, choose Activities we want to Do with passion and purpose, and be graciously guided onto our path of Having what we want in order to reach our dreams. Being successful is not just about reaching goals, it can be measured by who we are being and what we are willing to do to see our dreams fulfilled.