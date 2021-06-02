Lynn Waldman Receives Eureka Award from CPCal for Work in Collaborative Divorce

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2021 -- Lynn Waldman is one of five people to receive the Eureka Award from the Collaborative Practice in California Association (CPCal). Each year, CPCal honors a small handful of professionals for their outstanding contributions to collaborative divorce in the Golden State.



The Eureka Award recognizes and honors those who "have made significant contributions and demonstrated an abiding dedication to establishing and sustaining Collaborative Practice in California." CPCal gives the award each year to 2-5 attorneys, financial specialists and/or mental health professionals.



Ms. Waldman is a licensed clinical social worker. She works with adults who have children and are going through a divorce. Her goal is to guide the parents through the process and help them remain calm and effective by focusing their intentions on acting in their children's best interests. She is a member of Collaborative Practice San Diego (CPSD).



"The state group only gives out a maximum of five of these awards each year," said CPSD President Leslie Ryland. "For one of our members to receive this award is just amazing. Lynn is certainly deserving of this recognition. She puts in many hours offering seminars and classes to other professionals and people going through divorce. She is a credit to her profession and to the peaceful divorce process in California."



Ms. Waldman said she was surprised and honored to receive the award.



"I look at the others who have received this award before me, and I am awed to be in their presence. This award is just going to make me work that much harder to prove I am worthy of it," she said.



For more information about Ms. Walden visit LynnWaldmanLCSW.com. For more information about CPSD, visit CollaborativePracticeSanDiego.com . Visit CPCal.com for more information about the Eureka Awards.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem-solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



Media Contact



Collaborative Practice San Diego

11622 El Camino Real Ste 1042

San Diego CA 92130

(858) 472-4022

https://www.collaborativepracticesandiego.com