Lynxus Announces Its Quality Residential Drywalling Service at Affordable Prices

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Lynxus Drywall & Acoustics Inc is announcing publicly today the continued efforts of the company to offer quality and affordability on all residential drywall jobs, which could include building new walls, sound proofing, repairs, and adding or replacing drop ceilings.



According to Peter Wenke, media contact, "When a homeowner is looking for a drywall contractor in Toronto, it means they are ready to expand the home, add new walls, or repair the drywalls they have. Whatever the case and regardless of how small or large, we are equipped to handle the job."



Asked about testimonials concerning the company and hiring a drywall installer in Toronto, Mr. Wenke said, "We love hearing from our customers about the job we completed through their eyes. This has helped us to improve over the years. A couple of aspects to drywalling contractors that we know irk customers is when the contractor is not on time and when leaving a mess after the job is finished. We insist on both - keeping our appointment time and making sure the mess is cleaned and the area looking tidy before we leave has always been mission. This is aslo our commitment to our clients. The testimonials we receive is on the quality of the drywalling itself and how being on time and cleaning up was appreciated."



Lynxus Drywall & Acoustics Inc offers drywall services for residential and commercial in the following areas: Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Pickering, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Markham, North York, Scarborough and Vaughan. Not only does the company handle building new walls, but fixing and repair should the customer have damage to the walls, such as can happen due to heavy rains and flooding or leaking pipes. "When the drywall gets wet continually or exposed to dampness, over time it can lead to serious issues such as mold growth. Certain molds are toxic and that is something we tell customers to never take lightly should mold be spotted on their drywalls. If mold is present, the best scenario many times is to replace the drywall in question", according to Mr. Wenke.



And the future of the company, what does that look like?, Mr. Wenke was asked lastly, "It is looking very bright since our website is getting quite a bit of traffic and this of course brings in new quote requests from visitors. This helps to build a stronger clientele since most of our advertising and marketing has been strictly through word of mouth until we had the website built. We will continue to do what we do best and that is drywalling residential and commercial properties."



About Lynxus Drywall & Acoustics Inc

Lynxus Drywall & Acoustics Inc offers a free quote on drywall installation for residential and commercial properties. The company has been building successful relationships with homeowners and building owners for many years installing drywall. At Lynxus, they know you have a choice in who does your drywall and will work hard to win your trust through the use of quality materials, excellent customer service, and arriving at the scheduled time.