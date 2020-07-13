Lyocell Fiber Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 9.3% During the Forecast 2020 to 2026 - Sheer Analytics and Insights

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Lyocell Fiber Market was $1.2 Bn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $2.2 Bn by 2026. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3% between 2020-2026". However, the current pandemic of COVID-19 might make a slight difference in the growth rate in the present year. However, purchasing trends across healthcare and Baby accessories are supporting the growth of lyocell fibers across regions.



The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

Major Players in Global Lyocell Fiber Market



Key players profiled in the report include Acelon Chemicals & Fiber, China Populus Textile Limited, Chonbang, City Victor, Grasim, Lenzing, Nien Foun Fiber, Qingdao Textile Group Fiber and Sarga Eco-Textile.



Global Lyocell Fiber Market Has Been Segmented Into:



Global Lyocell Fiber Market: By Type



Cross Linked

Staple



Global Lyocell Fiber Market: By Application



Apparels

Households & Hospitality

Healthcare

Baby Accessories

Transportation

Automotives

Marine

Aerospace

Others



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



