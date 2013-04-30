Lysine and Other Amino Acids (Methionine, Threonine & Tryptophan) Market by Application (Animal Feed, Food & Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), by Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Lysine is an essential amino acid required by both humans and animals but is not produced naturally by them. Growing meat consumption around the world is one of the major factors driving the demand for lysine. However, the tight feedstock supply is expected to impact profitability for market participants.



This report measures, analyzes, estimates and forecast the global demand for lysine over the next six years. The study discusses drivers and restraints for lysine market with opportunities for growth for the same in the near future. The report also discusses about the global consumption in terms of volumes and revenues.



The report also analyzes key raw materials required for lysine production including potential raw materials such as methanol and cassava which are now being considered for producing lysine. The report provides comparative analysis of various amino acids with their market estimates and forecast from 2011 to 2018. The study includes analysis of the market segmented by application, livestock and geography. The report includes estimates and forecast for each application market from 2012 to 2018. The study also includes market estimates and forecast of other amino acid such as methionine, threonine and tryptophan in terms of volumes and revenues from 2010 to 2018.



The study analyzes the market with help of value chain analysis, to understand the major players in the whole supply chain. This study also includes Porter’s Five Forces Study, which helps to understand the competition from the point of view of supplier power, buyer power, substitutes and new entrants in the market.



The research report estimates and forecast the demand pattern for lysine in various geographies such as North America, Europe, China, Latin America, Rest of Asia Pacific and RoW. Granular data on a regional level has also been provided for key countries including U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, India, Brazil and Argentina from 2011 to 2018, in terms of volumes and revenues.



The report includes market share analysis for all major regions of the global market. The report also includes analyses of key players in the global lysine market. Some of the major company profiles like Ajinomoto Ltd., ADM, Cheil Jedang, Global Bio-Chem, Evonik industries and others are discussed in the report.



The report segments the global amino acid market as:



Amino Acid Market, by Product Type



Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan



The report further segments the global lysine market as:



Lysine Market, by Application:



Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals



Lysine (Animal Feed Application) Market by, Livestock



Swine/Hog

Poultry

Other (including Aquaculture & Cattle)



Lysine Market, by Geography



North America

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of the World



