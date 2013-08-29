Lytron Marketing Agency Offers FREE Website Built by Their in-House Design Team

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Lytron Marketing Agency, a leading provider of marketing solutions for small businesses in Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, is proud to announce the official launch of several packages. The most popular campaign launched by Lytron offers businesses with the chance to have a free professionally built website portal. The package comes with an unlimited pages or a free shopping cart including the design and development of a Magento eCommerce platform.



In order to quality for the package, the small business need to invest in SEO, starting at just $125 per week, Lytron design the site with their in-house design team.



Instead of charging for the design, once the business sign up for a marketing campaign, it will get the site to provide better lead conversion.



Currently, Lytron have an impressive portfolio of existing sites, found at: http://lytrondesign.com/portfolioLytron is also offering customers with the chance to receive up to $150 per month in discounts, with campaigns starting at just $87.50 per week.



About Lytron

Lytron is specialized in Fort Lauderdale Web Design and SEO. As One Stop Shop, Lytron also provides branding, stationery design, corporate printing, domain registration, hosting services, design and development of web sites and apps.



Website URL: http://www.lytrondesign.com

Contact Info: 950 N Federal Hwy, Suite #118.

City: Pompano Beach,

State: FL – Zip: 33068

Phone: 954-623-5094