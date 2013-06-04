Lytrondesign.com: Your One Stop Marketing Partner

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Lytron Marketing Agency launches a new website that offers full service, and one-stop marketing services from website design to SEO Marketing services for businesses around Fort Lauderdale, South Florida, Miami, and Boca Raton.



In Florida, SEO has been widely patronized as they have a variety of services to offer to nearby states and international markets. With this kind of service, local businesses may be able to draw in more consumers from around the globe and earn more.



Since 2001, they have been providing local businesses in Florida web design and excellent marketing solutions that suit their business’ needs. With its full service, one-stop shop feature, Lytron Marketing Agency guarantees to sky-rocket your business’ Search Engine popularity to draw in more customers within a month.



Their clients are more than satisfied at the results given by Lytron’s marketing solution packages. One of their clients, Fernanda and Eduardo Bastos, said ”Their attention to detail, ability to creatively meet our design goals, communication throughout the process, and desire to provide us with the best possible product to reach our target audience made for an amazing working relationship and positive experience.”



Lytron’s clients claim to prove that what Lytron have done for them resulted to only positive and fascinating effects in their businesses.



About Lytron Marketing Agency

Based in Fort Lauderdale, web design and SEO masters of Lytron Marketing Agency gathered to create a team that will provide affordable and high quality marketing solutions to local businesses as they see the potential of each company to flourished and be known around the globe. Up to this date, they continue to explore more strategies from different sources to improve their service and continue to provide high standard marketing solutions for more clients across the country.



