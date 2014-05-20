Lyzzo Inspire Your Life Reveals Accessories Designed to Keep Any Dog Happy

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- According to the Humane Society, 83.3 million dogs lived with a family in 2012, with the majority of dogs living in a home with no other canines. Dog owners find dogs love spending time with their owners and look for ways to make this time together easier. With the help of products offered through LYZZO, this task becomes somewhat easier.



"Dogs really are man's best friend, and a family pet quickly becomes a constant companion, if the owner allows this. Dogs love to take trips in the car, yet owners often dread taking the furry friend along for fear the animal will become injured or the car covered in dog fur. With the help of items such as dog seat covers and safety seats for dogs, these concerns may be laid to rest," Sabrina A. Harper, spokesperson for LYZZO, explains.



Numerous dog owners opt to purchase a car seat protector, such as the dog hammock offered through Lyzzo. This hammock works with all vehicles having headrests and protects the seat of the car from pet hair along with dirt and spills. The seat protector attaches to the car using stainless steel anchors and adjustable reinforced straps, and the unique nonslip backing, when combined with the seat anchors, ensures the mat stays in place throughout the trip.



"This seat cover features heavy-gauge oxford fabric and a waterproof backing made of PVC to ensure the interior of the car remains clean. If the dog gets the cover dirty, as he or she is almost guaranteed to, it can easily be cleaned in the washing machine, so it's ready for its next use," Harper continues.



Lyzzo understands dogs wish to be with their owner at all times, leading the animal to often try to move from the back seat to the front. With the dog hammock, this concern is eliminated as the device prevents the animal from jumping up front. The dog is cradled in the back seat, and the hammock features pockets for pet snacks, toys, water bottles and more.



"Once the animal tests the hammock, he or she will fall in love and want to go everywhere the owner does. Thanks to the comfort of the device and its ability to be easily cleaned, taking trips together becomes much easier. Check this product out today for the furry friends in your life as you will love it as much as they do," Harper promises.



About LYZZO Inspire Your Life

LYZZO Inspire Your Life presents products created by Lyzzo, a company dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and offering outstanding products along with exceptional customer service. Consumers find the company offers the best products at incredibly low prices. The company stands behind its products and only sells on those sites with a reputation for protecting customer safety. Accept nothing less than the best and choose Lyzzo every time.