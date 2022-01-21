Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of M-Commerce Market, which offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. M-Commerce Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the M-Commerce.



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including competitive situation, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericsson (Sweden), Gemalto (Netherlands), Google Inc. (United States), IBM Corp. (United States) ,Mastercard Inc. (United States) ,Mopay AG (acquired by Boku, Inc) (Germany), Oxygen8 (United Kingdom), Paypal (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Visa Inc. (United States) ,.



Definition:

M-commerce is the buying and selling of goods as well as services through wireless handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets. As a form of e-commerce, m-commerce allows users to access online shopping platforms without needing to use a desktop PC. Examples of m-commerce include mobile banking, in-app purchasing, virtual marketplace apps like the Amazon mobile app or a digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.



The following fragment talks about the M-Commerce market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model, etc. A thorough analysis of M-Commerce Market Segmentation: by Transactions (M Retailing, M ticketing/booking, M billing, Other M Commerce Services), Devices Type (Smart Phone, Tablet), Payment Modes (Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless application protocol (WAP), Direct Carrier Billing)



M-Commerce Market Drivers:

- Increasing Penetration Rate of Smart Devices

- Rising Convergence Between offline & Online Activities

- The Increasing Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide

-



M-Commerce Market Trends:

- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Have Been Popular Buzzwords

- Shopping via Mobile Apps

- Growing Social Commerce

- Intelligent Site Search

-



M-Commerce Market Growth Opportunities:

- An Opportunity to Learn & Optimize the Product

- Utilization of Device Specific Capabilities

-



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.



