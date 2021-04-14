Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global M-Commerce Market Insights, forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global M-Commerce Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Ericsson (Sweden), Gemalto (Netherlands), Google Inc. (United States), IBM Corp. (United States) , Mastercard Inc. (United States) , Mopay AG (acquired by Boku, Inc) (Germany), Oxygen8 (United Kingdom), Paypal (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Visa Inc. (United States)



M-Commerce Overview:

M-commerce is the buying and selling of goods as well as services through wireless handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets. As a form of e-commerce, m-commerce allows users to access online shopping platforms without needing to use a desktop PC. Examples of m-commerce include mobile banking, in-app purchasing, virtual marketplace apps like the Amazon mobile app or a digital wallet such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

On 16 Sept. 2019, MTN and Ericsson have extended their Mobile Money partnership by launching an open API platform in Ghana to give entrepreneurs an opportunity to develop revenue-generating applications. MTN Mobile Money is the most widely used mobile money platform in Ghana. As part of the new agreement, MTN will grant access to third parties to its Mobile Money Access Programming Interface (API) powered by Ericsson Wallet Platform.



by Transactions (M Retailing, M ticketing/booking, M billing, Other M Commerce Services), Devices Type (Smart Phone, Tablet), Payment Modes (Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless application protocol (WAP), Direct Carrier Billing)



Market Trend

- Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Have Been Popular Buzzwords

- Shopping via Mobile Apps

- Growing Social Commerce

- Intelligent Site Search

Market Drivers

- Increasing Penetration Rate of Smart Devices

- Rising Convergence Between offline & Online Activities

- The Increasing Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide

Market Challenges

- Slow Internet Speed in Developing Countries



Global M-Commerce the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers.



Geographically Global M-Commerce markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global M-Commerce markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of M-Commerce Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the M-Commerce market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the M-Commerce Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the M-Commerce

Chapter 4: Presenting the M-Commerce Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the M-Commerce market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



