New Wireless market report from Markets and Markets: "M Commerce Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- M Commerce Market by Transactions (M Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, M Billing, Other M Commerce Services), Payment Modes (NFC, Premium SMS, WAP, Carrier Billing), Users (Smart Devices, Feature Phones) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The M Commerce service market is an optimistic market trend mainly because of the growing number of mobile devices and the penetration into newer markets. It helps to connect and perform business transactions between group of people in different regions, different time zones and different business domains. The M Commerce service overcomes the above mentioned barriers and provides a smooth flow of business services at cheaper cost compared to traditional services. M Commerce solution also helps in cross-platform sharing and thus, it helps to reduce the time taken in decision-making process. The M Commerce transaction types include mobile retailing, mobile ticketing/booking, Mobile billing, and other M Commerce services.
In 2014, the M Commerce market of NA accounts for the highest market share in the total M Commerce market. In 2019 as well, NA is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the overall M Commerce market.
The Y-o-Y growth rates of LA will be on the higher side among the M Commerce market. The LA will be on the higher side among the M Commerce market throughout the forecast period 2014-2019. Some of the high growth markets are:
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- APAC Region
- Europe Region.
There are various assumptions that have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting. Few of the global assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the major economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, the dollar fluctuations are not expected to enormously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.
The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in this market in the following ways:-
1. This report segments the market into applications, covering the market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
2. This report will help the companies better understand the competitor and gain more insights to enhance its business position. There is a separate section on competitive landscape which includes competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, this there is company profiles of 10top players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put the company ahead of the competitors.
3. The report helps them understand the pulse of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
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