Apple (United State), Mastercard (United State), Square, Inc. (United State), Visa (United State), Google (United State), Samsung (South Korea), ACI Worldwide Inc.(United State), DH Corporation (Canada), FIS (United State), PayPal (United State), Fiserv (United State)



Brief Overview on M-Commerce Payments

Mobile commerce can be defined as electronic sales and commerce done by mobile. Mobile dominance and dependence are increasing and many mobile payment applications are being developed which allow consumers to pay conveniently. Cashless transactions are becoming a new trend and both of these can be considered as the major business growth influencers that can not be ignored.



M-Commerce Payments Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Near Field Communication, Peer-to-peer Transfer, Barcode), Application (Food delivery apps, Restaurant booking apps, Ticket apps, Retail store apps, Social apps, Gaming apps (in-game purchase), Banking apps), End User Industry (Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline), Transaction (Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing, Other), Devices (Smart Devices, Feature Phones)



Market Drivers

- Increased Penetration of Smartphones all over the World

- Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe



Market Trend

- M-Commerce Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers



Market Challenges

- Lack of Awareness among the Underdeveloped Countries

- Diversified Regulations and Policies Present Across Regions



Market Restraints:

- Dearth of Mobile Friendly Websites

- Security Issue



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global M-Commerce Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global M-Commerce Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global M-Commerce Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global M-Commerce Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global M-Commerce Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global M-Commerce Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global M-Commerce Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global M-Commerce Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



