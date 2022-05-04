M-Commerce Payments Market to Witness Massive Growth by Visa, Google, PayPal

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global M-Commerce Payments Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The M-Commerce Payments market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Apple (United State), Mastercard (United State), Square, Inc. (United State), Visa (United State), Google (United State), Samsung (South Korea), ACI Worldwide Inc.(United State), DH Corporation (Canada), FIS (United State), PayPal (United State), Fiserv (United State)



Definition:

Mobile commerce can be defined as electronic sales and commerce done by mobile. Mobile dominance and dependence are increasing and many mobile payment applications are being developed which allow consumers to pay conveniently. Cashless transactions are becoming a new trend and both of these can be considered as the major business growth influencers that can not be ignored.



Market Trends:

- M-Commerce Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers



Market Drivers:

- Increased Penetration of Smartphones all over the World

- Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe



Market Opportunities:

- Technology Integration Opportunities

- Utilization of Device-Specific Capabilities



The Global M-Commerce Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Near Field Communication, Peer-to-peer Transfer, Barcode), Application (Food delivery apps, Restaurant booking apps, Ticket apps, Retail store apps, Social apps, Gaming apps (in-game purchase), Banking apps), End User Industry (Retail, Hospitality and Tourism, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline), Transaction (Mobile Retailing, Mobile Booking or Ticketing, Mobile Banking, Mobile Billing, Other), Devices (Smart Devices, Feature Phones)



Global M-Commerce Payments market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the M-Commerce Payments market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the M-Commerce Payments market.

- -To showcase the development of the M-Commerce Payments market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the M-Commerce Payments market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the M-Commerce Payments market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the M-Commerce Payments market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



