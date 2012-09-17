M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos: Consumer Packaged Goods Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Synopsis

Key Highlights

M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos (M. Dias Branco) is a Brazil-based food processing company engaged in the manufacture, sales and distribution of crackers, cookies and pasta products. In addition, it offers wheat flour and wholegrain wheat, margarine and vegetable shortening. The company primarily sells its products to the end consumers in Brazil, Argentina and other Latin American countries. The company operates through its 11 business units: Fortaleza Plant, GME Division, Potiguar Mill, Dias Branco Mill, Aratu Complex, Tambau Complex, Basilar, Adria Alimentos, Zabet, Isabela and Vitarella. Currently, the company carries out its manufacturing and marketing operations at its offices and plants located in the Brazilian cities of Eusebio, Fortaleza , Natal, Salvador, Cabedelo, Jaboticabal , Sao Caetano do Sul, Lencois Paulistas, Bento Goncalves and Jaboatao dos Guararapes. M. Dias Branco is headquartered in Eusebio, Brazil.



http://www.reportstack.com/product/89067/m-dias-branco-sa-ind-com-de-alimentos-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html