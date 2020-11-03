M-Education Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes : Aptara, Schoology, Edmodo, D2L, Saba Software

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global M-education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. M-education Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the M-education The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are LearnCast (United States), Articulate (United States), City and Guilds (United Kingdom), Docebo (Canada), Adobe Inc. (United States), Saba Software (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), WizIQ (India), D2L Corporation (Canada), Edmodo (United States), Schoology (United States) and Aptara Inc. (United States).

M-Education or m-learning, is a new way of education to access learning content using mobiles. It also offers a way for educational institutions to deliver knowledge and educational content to learners on any platform, anywhere and at the time of need. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption of Device-Based Computing in Schools and Surging Personalization of Technology.

The Global M-education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Post-secondary Education, K-12), Mobile OS Type (Android OS, IPhone OS, Windows OS, Others), Learning Solution Type (Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Distant Learning)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on M-education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Device-Based Computing in Schools

- Surging Personalization of Technology



Market Trend

- Emergence of Online and Collaborative Learning

- Increasing Development of Education Applications

- Emergence of Virtual Learning



Restraints

- Learners Constantly Interrupted by Calls and Social Media Platform

- Increased Cost of Education



Opportunities

Increasing Need to Enhance the Standards of Learning Using M-Education Methodologies and Several Educational Initiatives are Being Considered to Accelerate Mobile Learning

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global M-education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the M-education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the M-education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the M-education

Chapter 4: Presenting the M-education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the M-education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, M-education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global M-education Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

