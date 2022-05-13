M-Education Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Adobe, Blackboard, D2L

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "M-education Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the M-education market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

LearnCast (United States), Articulate (United States), City and Guilds (United Kingdom), Docebo (Canada), Adobe Inc. (United States), Saba Software (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), WizIQ (India), D2L Corporation (Canada), Edmodo (United States), Schoology (United States), Aptara Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of M-education

M-Education or m-learning, is a new way of education to access learning content using mobiles. It also offers a way for educational institutions to deliver knowledge and educational content to learners on any platform, anywhere and at the time of need.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Post-secondary Education, K-12), Mobile OS Type (Android OS, IPhone OS, Windows OS, Others), Learning Solution Type (Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Distant Learning)



Market Trends:

Emergence of Online and Collaborative Learning

Increasing Development of Education Applications

Emergence of Virtual Learning



Opportunities:

Increasing Need to Enhance the Standards of Learning Using M-Education Methodologies

Several Educational Initiatives are Being Considered to Accelerate Mobile Learning



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Device-Based Computing in Schools

Surging Personalization of Technology



Roadblocks:

Learners Constantly Interrupted by Calls and Social Media Platform

Increased Cost of Education



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global M-education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the M-education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the M-education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the M-education

Chapter 4: Presenting the M-education Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the M-education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



M-education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



