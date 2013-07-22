M-Health Applications Driving US Healthcare IT Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- US healthcare IT market is witnessing significant growth from the past few years. The market is propelling on the back of rising number of M-health applications in the country. The use of M-Health applications for smartphones is increasing in the country. The physicians are widely embracing smartphones to use the M-health applications for accessing information’s from anywhere. Further, many leading players are launching M-health application for smartphones that can incorporate with other devices, apps and data for more holistic healthcare. Besides, these applications are also beneficial for today's patients as it provides tools to manage their own health. Therefore, considering the above factors, it is projected that the US healthcare IT market will grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017”, the market is growing tremendously on the back of technology advancements, strong government support and rising EHR/EMR adoption rates. Rising opportunities in remote patient monitoring and medical imaging information system are also propelling its growth. Our report provides the detailed analysis of healthcare IT market performance including its segment such as healthcare IT hardware, healthcare IT software and healthcare IT services.



In addition, it also covers the study of components of the market including E-health, M-health, remote patient monitoring and medical imaging information system. It also provides the thorough analysis of emerging trends that are boosting the healthcare IT market in the country. Further, the report also includes analysis of potential growth areas of the market along with regulatory framework.



Our report, “US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017”, offers the detailed analysis of key market players that will help the client to have an understanding of the competitors in the Industry. Additionally, we have also covered the key developments of these players in the country. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario.



