The leading market players mainly include:

Allscripts

Apple

Athenahealth

Cerner

Ge Healthcare

Philips

Medtronics



mHealth is an abbreviation for mobile health, a term used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. The term is most commonly used in reference to using mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and PDAs, and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services, information, and data collection. The mHealth field has emerged as a sub-segment of eHealth, the use of information and communication technology (ICT), such as computers, mobile phones, communications satellite, patient monitors, etc., for health services and information.



According to an analyst firm, around 2.8 million patients worldwide were using a home monitoring service based on equipment with integrated connectivity at the end of 2012. The figure does not include patients that use monitoring devices connected to a PC or mobile phone. It only includes systems that rely on monitors with integrated connectivity or systems that use monitoring hubs with integrated cellular or fixed-line modems.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Market Segment by Product Type



Medical Devices

Health And Fitness Devices



Market Segment by Application



Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Education & Awareness

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for M-Health Device. This report studies the global market size of M-Health Device, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the M-Health Device production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M-Health Device are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the M-Health Device status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key M-Health Device manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1 Global M-Health Device Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global M-Health Device Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global M-Health Device Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025



Chapter 2 Global M-Health Device Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global M-Health Device Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global M-Health Device Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global M-Health Device Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global M-Health Device Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global M-Health Device Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global M-Health Device Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global M-Health Device Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional



Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global M-Health Device Market

3.1.1 Global M-Health Device market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global M-Health Device Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018



