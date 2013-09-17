M-Health Market Gaining Momentum in Brazil

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Brazil is considered one of the most lucrative healthcare markets in Latin America with highest healthcare expenditure. Strong government support and superior healthcare services demand are some of the major factors propelling the country’s healthcare market to grow at a fast pace. In addition, the market for m-health services is growing in Brazil with rising mobile and internet penetration. The new initiative aims to develop strategies to connect indigenous communities in remote areas of Brazil with health information, such as vaccination scheduling and maternal health guidelines. With the high prevalence of mobile and internet-related services, m-health market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 69% during 2012-2015.



Further, according to our report, “Brazil Healthcare - New Opportunities for Growth”, the healthcare expenditure in the country has been rising continuously with better standards of living. The main factors behind the high healthcare expenditure include the prevalence of various diseases in the country. Almost one-fourth of the population is suffering from hypertension. Other major prevalent diseases covered in the report include cancer, tuberculosis, obesity and diabetes.



As per our findings, the future outlook of Brazil healthcare IT-industry is quite optimistic as hospitals in the country are investing huge amounts of money in information technology. In addition, world’s leading healthcare IT companies are looking towards Brazil as an ideal destination for their business expansion. For instance, Agfa HealthCare has acquired Brazil’s healthcare IT-company and also into partnership with hospitals to provide IT solutions in the country.



The report “Brazil Healthcare - New Opportunities for Growth”, covers all the necessary aspects of the Brazilian healthcare market, providing an in-depth research and prudent analysis of the key segments. Various segments covered in the report include: Hospital Services Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Medical Devices Industry, Healthcare IT-industry and other emerging market segments. The report presents an insight into the current industry trends; key market drivers, and the government initiatives to enable clients understand the market structure and it’s prospective during the forecast period. It also covers detailed information about the active market players in hospital services, pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare IT sector.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM451.htm



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