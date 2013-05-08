M & N Aviation Now Offering First-Class Private Aircraft Charter Services

Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- M & N Aviation is now offering its clientele with the first-class private aircraft charter services. The company is now ensuring its clients to offer them with the most comfortable and facilitative traveling experience, via its luxury private jet.



M&N Aviation’s expert pilots, mechanics and aircraft support staff allows their clients to enjoy the convenience of aircraft ownership. The company offers its clients with a range of management solutions, including simple, FAR Part 91 operations, or making the aircraft for worldwide charter clients.



A spokesperson from M&N Aviation further says, “We have highly trained and experienced pilots and maintenance technicians with extensive experience in a variety of aircrafts. Since our inception, we have become a regional leader among private jet charter companies and offer you a reliable and safe alternative to larger management companies. We consistently strive to surpass the rigorous auditing standards of the Air Charter Foundation (ACSF) and ARG/US International.”



“Our highly qualified staff helps arrange on-demand travel. They are also extremely flexible able to handle any schedule or any itinerary changes smoothly and efficiently”, he says, “Our charter jet company provides clients with expertise in acquiring, operating and generating and offers on-demand charters in its fleet of jet aircraft.”



M&N Aviation one of the leading aircraft management company provides presidential quality, safety, service and support in travel for their clients. The company has its corporate hangar facilities located at Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado and Natrona County International Airport in Casper, Wyoming, although their client base is nationwide. They have a fleet of five private aircraft available to serve their customers with a multitude of travel options.



About – M & N Aviation

M & N's offers a new standard in air charter with state-of-the-art private jets, professional staff, and best-in-class equipment and amenities. M&N has passed rigorous auditing standards created by the Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) and is part of an elite group of charter operators registered with them. Additionally, M&N is certified by the International Business Aviation Council and maintains a Platinum Operator rating with ARG/US International, Inc.



