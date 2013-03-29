Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- With the newest fleet of aircraft in the Rocky Mountain Region, M & N Aviation offers a comprehensive collection of luxury private jets to accommodate the needs of regional and transcontinental travelers. With M & N Aviation’s fleet enter into a new level of charter services travel with one of the finest charter jet companies.



They employ highly trained and experienced pilots and maintenance technicians with extensive experience in a variety of aircraft. With their state-of-the-art private jets, professional staff, and best-in-class equipment and amenities they add new avenues to air charter. The personal attention that M & N provides to their clientele is evident throughout the travel experience.



They pride themselves on their full service travel operation and also provide custom solutions for travelers i.e. they customize each client’s trip by knowing the needs and desires. They then provide a seamless, effortless, first-class travel experience.



A spokesperson at M&N Aviation stated “Use our spacious cabins and luxury accommodations to hold meetings, catch up on work, or simply relax, while the M & N professionals get you to your destination in comfort and style.”



“Charter aircraft increase “productivity” (considered in the 'true cost' of employee travel time). Drive time, processing time, airline enroute time and sitting in airline terminals all add time beyond that required for the meeting. A charter jet gets you to your destination on your schedule and the flight back home is ready when you are,” he added further.



Their management solutions range from simple, FAR Part 91 operations to fully managed solutions including making the aircraft to worldwide charter clients under M&N’s own FAR Part 135 certificate. M&N has corporate and charter operations at Casper, WY (KCPR) and Centennial, CO (KAPA).



About M&N Aviation

M&N Aviation is a regional leader in private aircraft charter and management over the last decade and can offer their clients a reliable and safe alternative to larger aircraft management companies. M&N Aviation has consistently surpassed the rigorous auditing standards of the Air Charter Foundation (ACSF) and ARG/US International.



To know more visit: http://www.mandnaviation.com