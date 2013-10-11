M-Wave Re-Shoring Its Manufacturing - Employees to Rise 25%

Itasca, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- M-Wave International (MWI) a printed circuit board, circuit board assembly, global sourcing and supply chain company with historic manufacturing origins dating back nearly 40 years in the Chicago area, announced it would begin providing domestic electronic assembly services early in 2014 when it relocates to a facility in west suburban Glendale Heights that will more than double its space to 42,000 square feet, and increase its local employment about 25%. M-Wave International solely manufactured circuit boards and circuit board assemblies in Asia since 2005, so the announcement of its new Illinois facility and increased domestic employment qualifies it as a re-shoring move.



Joseph A Turek, co-partner and CEO stated: “Our DNA is manufacturing, our logic is simple; lower volume customers want the flexibility of assembling their products in Asia or locally at the best price. We think that niche makes sense. Our commitment is to our customers but also to the greater community in general.”



In connection with its re-entry into domestic assembly, MWI will create a division to be known as M-Wave Electronics that will specialize in print-to-build small and moderate scale commercial and industrial electronic assembly. It will focus on current-carrying controls, monitoring instruments, testing gear, motorized equipment, specialized vehicles and switching equipment among its numerous customer applications.



Paul Zaleski, a Chicago director of Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) commented: ‘’I think what M-Wave has is a value-proposition that appeals to lower volume OEM’s that desire both price and lead times that would be possible with a supplier serving as a partner providing assembly either domestically or in Asia.” ERA serves manufacturers, service firms, governmental units and not for profits with expense and cost reduction and recovery programs worldwide.



The flexibility of manufacturing prototypes to production either domestically or Asia extends further to include services normally reserved for higher volume customers including intermediate storage, demand based stocking programs and engineering and quality support as well.



For more information please visit http://www.mwav.com/press-release/.