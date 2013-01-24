M2M and Telematics Solutions and Market Opportunities - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "M2M and Telematics Solutions and Market Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- This report package represents comprehensive research addressing M2M, Telematics, and related technologies (RFID and Presence, and others), market analysis, business case assessment, company analysis, opportunity assessment, application evaluation, and more. It is a must have bundle of reports for anyone focused on M2M and/or Telematics business, market, and technology.
Audience:
- Telematics companies
- Wireless service providers
- Automobile manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Public and personal safety companies
- Telematics, telemetry and M2M application providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Next Generation Wireless Devices: Market for Embedded Computing + M2M Solutions + Wearable Devices + Augmented Reality
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- M2M Solutions: Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2017
- End-to-End M2M, Fourth Edition
- eClinical Solutions Market - [CTMS, CDMS, EDC, IVRS, ePRO & IRB Systems] Global Trends, Opportunities & Forecasts (2012 - 2017)
- Cloud Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications in the Cloud
- Strategic Alliances in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Ecosystem
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Companies and Applications 2011
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Radio Frequency ID (RFID), Second Edition