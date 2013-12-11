New Telecom and Computing research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- This report package represents comprehensive research addressing M2M, Telematics, and related technologies (RFID and Presence, and others), market analysis, business case assessment, company analysis, opportunity assessment, application evaluation, and more. It is a must have bundle of reports for anyone focused on M2M and/or Telematics business, market, and technology.
Target Audience:
- Telematics companies
- Wireless service providers
- Automobile manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Public and personal safety companies
- Telematics, telemetry and M2M application providers
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View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
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