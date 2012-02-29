Recently published research from MindCommerce, "M2M and Telematics Solutions and Market Opportunities", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/29/2012 -- This report package represents comprehensive research addressing M2M, Telematics, and related technologies (RFID and Presence, and others), market analysis, business case assessment, company analysis, opportunity assessment, application evaluation, and more. It is a must have bundle of reports for anyone focused on M2M and/or Telematics business, market, and technology.
Audience:
- Telematics companies
- Wireless service providers
- Automobile manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Public and personal safety companies
- Telematics, telemetry and M2M application providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- End-to-End M2M, Second Edition
- RFID Solutions and Market Opportunities
- End-to-End M2M, Third Edition
- Telematic Components: Technologies and Global Markets
- End-to-End M2M, Fourth Edition
- End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
- M2M Group SA (M2M) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Location-based Services: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- Personal Area Networks: Solutions and Market Opportunities