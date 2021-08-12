Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global M2M Network Security Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global M2M Network Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to the

- Increase in the Number of Connected Devices

- Increased Need for Advanced Security Solutions



Note: The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems (United States), Gemalto (United States), Kore Wireless (United States), Numerex Corp. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Digi International (United States), Eurotech (Italy), NetComm Wireless (Australia), Netop (United States), Inseego (United States)



What is M2M Network Security?

M2M network security provides protection of M2M network from potential threats and viruses that affect daily business operations. M2M security is one of the emergent technologies that has attracted a lot of attention in both the industrial and academic sectors. M2M incorporates technologies that facilitate wired and wireless communication between devices with similar technical compatibility. The factors such as an Increase in the Number of Connected Devices and Increased Need for Advanced Security Solutions are driving the global m2m network security.

In June 2019, Cisco has announced that its plans to acquire Sentryo, a company based in France who manages the cyber risk of M2M networks and industrial control systems, in order to optimize visibility, segmentation, and operations for Cisco customers.



The M2M Network Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware Systems, Software Services), Application (Household, Industrial, Retail and Payment Industries, Logistics and Transportation Industries, Healthcare)



Market Trend

- Increased demand for M2M in Consumer Electronics



Market Challenges

- Technical Complexities Associated with M2M Network Security



