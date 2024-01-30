M2M Network Security Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

The Latest research coverage on M2M Network Security Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in M2M Network Security Market:-

Cisco Systems (United States), Gemalto (United States), Kore Wireless (United States), Numerex Corp. (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), Digi International (United States), Eurotech (Italy), NetComm Wireless (Australia), Netop (United States), Inseego (United States)



M2M network security provides protection of M2M network from potential threats and viruses that affect daily business operations. M2M security is one of the emergent technologies that has attracted a lot of attention in both the industrial and academic sectors. M2M incorporates technologies that facilitate wired and wireless communication between devices with similar technical compatibility. The factors such as an Increase in the Number of Connected Devices and Increased Need for Advanced Security Solutions are driving the global m2m network security.



In June 2019, Cisco has announced that its plans to acquire Sentryo, a company based in France who manages the cyber risk of M2M networks and industrial control systems, in order to optimize visibility, segmentation, and operations for Cisco customers.



In January 2020 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Sierra Wireless) the leading provider of IoT solutions that combine devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the M2M group of companies (M2M Group) in Australia.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware Systems, Software Services), Application (Household, Industrial, Retail and Payment Industries, Logistics and Transportation Industries, Healthcare)



Market Trends:

Increased demand for M2M in Consumer Electronics



Opportunities:

Growth in the Demand for Cloud-based Solutions

Increasing Demand from End-users



Market Drivers:

Increase in the Number of Connected Devices

Increased Need for Advanced Security Solutions



Challenges:

Technical Complexities Associated with M2M Network Security



