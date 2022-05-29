M2M Platform Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Gemalto, Xively, Amdocs

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global M2M Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The M2M Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Gemalto (Netherland), Jasper Technologies (United States), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Telit Wireless Solutions (Italy), Xively (United States), Amdocs (United States), Digi International (United States), Kore Wireless (United States), PTC (United States), Aeris (United States), Bosch Software Innovations (Germany), Comarch (Poland)



Definition:

Machine-to-machine (M2M) platform normally consists of integrated and managed IT infrastructure, system & software, network connectivity, among others. Of late, M2M and IoT are the fastest-growing are of connectivity with devices are currently surpassing humans in numbers. For instance, from cars to vending machines, security systems to health care, it seems everything is connected these days. Moreover, a communications service provider (CSP) competing in this space requires an M2M or IoT platform that provides real-time billing, SIM provisioning and multi-IMSI profile management.



Market Trends:

The Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Real-Time Monitoring Information in Connected Logistics and Supply Chain Management



Market Opportunities:

Increase in the demand for M2M services in Automotive Industry

The Growth in Adoption of Services in Retail Industry



The Global M2M Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (GSM, GPRS, UMTS, Others), Application (Energy Sector, Medical & healthcare, Automotive & transportation, Retail (supply chain), Agriculture, Military & defence), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premises)



Global M2M Platform market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the M2M Platform market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the M2M Platform

- -To showcase the development of the M2M Platform market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the M2M Platform market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the M2M Platform

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the M2M Platform market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



M2M Platform Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of M2M Platform market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- M2M Platform Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- M2M Platform Market Production by Region M2M Platform Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in M2M Platform Market Report:

- M2M Platform Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- M2M Platform Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on M2M Platform Market

- M2M Platform Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- M2M Platform Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- M2M Platform Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {GSM, GPRS, UMTS, Others}

- M2M Platform Market Analysis by Application {Energy Sector, Medical & healthcare, Automotive & transportation, Retail (supply chain), Agriculture, Military & defence}

- M2M Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis M2M Platform Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is M2M Platform market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for M2M Platform near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global M2M Platform market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



