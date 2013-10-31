M3 Plus Indoor Cycle Named the Best Spin Bike on the Market in 2013 by Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- A new article has recently been published at Exercise-Review-Site.com that examines some of the best home exercise bikes for spinning, and it was the M3 Plus Indoor Cycle that was named the best spin bike on the market in 2013.



As this blog post points out, the M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, which is still a relatively new model, is an immensely impressive machine that can often be found in many gyms all over the country. Therefore it is more than good enough for home use.



At the time of writing, it is hard to find a single negative review about this bike because all the customer reviews have been extremely positive so far.



People seem to like the fact that this bike looks absolutely stunning, and has the performance and functionality to match.



It comes equipped with a computer display, unlike some of the cheaper models, and has a fully adjustable seat and handlebars, a magnetic resistance system, multiple gears, Shimano pedals and a super quiet drive system.



Commenting on this M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"Anyone who has plenty of money to spend on a spinning bike for their home should seriously consider buying this particular bicycle because it is very well-made and has all the features you could possibly require from a spin bike."



"It is not the cheapest of models by any means, but it will provide you with a smooth, quiet workout and should last you a very long time due to the quality of the construction."



"For people whose budget doesn't stretch this far, there are plenty of cheaper models available, and many of the best ones are featured on this same page."



Details of this M3 Plus Indoor Cycle, and all the other top-rated spinning bikes in 2013, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/best-spinning-bikes-in-2013.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.