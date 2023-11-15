NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide 3D-Motion Capture Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide 3D-Motion Capture market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Codamotion - Charnwood Dynamics Ltd. (United Kingdom), Motion Analysis Corporation (United States), Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (United States), Notch Interfaces Inc. (United States), NaturalPoint, Inc. (United States), Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (United States), Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands), OptiTrack (United States).



3D motion capture (3D mo-cap) is the process of recording movements of individual or any objects. The recorded motion capture data is then mapped on 3D software where the digitally animated character shows the similar moves as recorded in real time. Motion capture is used in applications such as media & entertainment, education, healthcare and manufacturing among others.



According to AMA, the Global 3D-Motion Capture market is expected to see growth rate of 11.8% and may see market size of USD246.8 Million by 2026.



Opportunities:

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Platform in Motion Capture

- Increasing Use of Augmented Reality in Healthcare Industry



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Number of Three-dimensional Screens Across the Globe

- Growing Visual Effects and Animations Based Content from the Entertainment Industry



Market Drivers

- Increasing Focus on Creating More Realistic Experience through High Quality Content

- Growing Use of Computer Vision in End-user Industries



Challenges:

- Need for High-end Processors for Seamless Capture of Content

- Low Quality Information Captured by System Limits Their Utility



Analysis by Type (Hardware (Cameras, Sensors and Accessories), Software, Services), Application (Bio-mechanical Research and Medical, Media and Entertainment, Education, Engineering and Industrial Applications, Others (Ergonomics, Sport and Others))



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Codamotion - Charnwood Dynamics Ltd. (United Kingdom), Motion Analysis Corporation (United States), Noraxon U.S.A., Inc. (United States), Notch Interfaces Inc. (United States), NaturalPoint, Inc. (United States), Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (United States), Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands), OptiTrack (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global 3D-Motion Capture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



