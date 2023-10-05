NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on AI in Agriculture Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in AI in Agriculture Market:- IBM (United States), John Deere Company (United States), Intel (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Sentient Technologies (United States), Numenta Inc. (United States), Agribotix (United States), The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) (United States).



The AI in Agriculture Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the AI in Agriculture market.



Agricultural AI refers to the use artificial intelligence in Agriculture. Agricultural AI helps to predict analysis. Fueling Demand artificial intelligence techniques such as Cattle Face Recognition Technology, precision agricultural, drone analytics, agriculture robots, and livestock observing will help to boost the global agriculture AI market. According to AMA, the market for AI in Agriculture is expected to register a CAGR of 22.34% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand of Cattle Face Recognition Technology, Increasing Dependency on Machine Learning Based Technology and Growing Demand of Agriculture Production.



In December 2022, Accenture forged a collaborative partnership with Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a prominent provider of daily Earth data and insights. This collaboration aims to enhance decision-making processes for organizations operating in agriculture industries by leveraging the comprehensive information offered by Planet Labs.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Other Applications, By), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics), Offerings (Hardware, Software, AI-As-A-Service)



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Agriculture Production

Rising Demand of Cattle Face Recognition Technology

Increasing Dependency on Machine Learning Based Technology



Market Trends:

Adoption of Advanced Robotic Technology

Introduction of IOT based technology



Opportunities:

Huge Opportunity In Untapped Market In Emerging Countries



What are the market factors that are explained in the AI in Agriculture Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



