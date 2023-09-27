NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Baby Food and Infant Formula Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Baby Food and Infant Formula Market:- Abbott Nutrition (United States), Arla Foods (Denmark), Campbell Soup Company (United States), Dana Dairy Group Ltd (France), Danone (France), HiPP (Germany), Nestle (Switzerland), Mead Johnson Nutrition (United States), Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd (Japan), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States).



The baby food and infant food formula are designed to feed babies and infants under 12 months of age. It is either a partial or a total substitute for breast milk. The United States FFDCA defines infant formula as food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk. The ingredients used in the baby food and infant formula are free from chemicals.



In May 2022, Abbott reached an agreement with the FDA to reopen milk formula plants to alleviate a nationwide shortage. Under the Consent Act, Abbott agreed to address unsanitary conditions that led to contamination at a milk formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Abbott said the plant could be restarted within two weeks.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Baby Food {Prepared food, Dried food and Other food}, Infant Formula { Infant Milk, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk and Growing-up Milk}), Application (0-6 Months, 6-12 Months, >12 Months), Ingredients (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins)



Market Drivers:

Increased Per Capita Disposable Income

Rising Awareness among People about Baby's Heath

High Standard Of Living and Busy Lifestyle



Market Trends:

High Demand for Organic Products



Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Developing Countries

Rising Health Concerns towards the Overall Development of the Baby



Challenges:

Concerns Related To Food Safety



