NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Blockchain In Media Advertising Entertainment Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns. Some of the Major Key Players Covered in this report are IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc (United States), Oracle (United States), Rebel AI Inc. (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), Steemit (United States), Mediachain (United States), Dot Blockchain Media (United States), ConsenSys (United States), Protokol BV (Netherlands), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany), Factom (United States), Voice (United States).



Blockchain technology in the media & entertainment industry is currently being used to disperse the royalty payments in music, movies, and online streaming services to prevent fake news across social media. The technology can be used to track the lifecycle of any asset and then reducing copyright and piracy-related problems. It helps in protecting digital content and facilitates the distribution of content smoothly. It covers advertising, music, movies, and other entertainment platforms and operations. The potential of frauds is becoming more prevalent with the increase of online streaming services which require online ticket sales which include compounding at a rate of 19 percent annually. United States economy had lost about USD 12.5 billion each year from online music theft and its online advertising fraud costs about USD 19 billion annually.



On 23rd September 2021, Umbrella Network the decentralized Layer-2 oracle solution announced the acquisition of Lucidity, a leading blockchain-based digital advertising oracle. The acquisition was completed in August 2021 for an undisclosed amount.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Peer-to-peer Sales and Content Distribution, Streamlined Royalty Payments, Usage-based Billing Models, Others), Components (Application, Systems), Media Content (Music, Video, Advertisement, Others)



Opportunities:

Surging Spendings on the Digital Advertisement will Boost the Blockchain In Media Advertising Entertainment Market



Market Trends:

Emerging Virtual reality Music Video to CGI in Blockbuster Movies



Market Drivers:

growing Number of Digital Content Collectibles Enabling Efficient Micropayment Pricing Models

Need for Protecting the Digital Content and Streaming Services Online Against the Piracy



Challenges:

Energy Consumption Related issues with Blockchain In Media Advertising Entertainment



