The Cloud Email Security Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Sophos Group PLC (United Kingdom), Dell Technologies Inc. (United States), FireEye Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems Inc.(United States), Proofpoint Inc.(United States), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Forcepoint LLC(United States), Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)(United States), Mimecast Inc. (South Africa), Fortinet Inc.(United States).



Definition: Cyberattacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced. The traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance. There are many threats to the security of email communication. Programs involving malware, viruses, worms, Trojans, and spyware, can intercept emails. Denial of Service (DoS) attacks threatens the ability of email systems to function properly and carry essential business communication. In the current cyber environment, technologists face challenges in creating flexible solutions to meet companies' security and operational needs. According to AMA, the Global Cloud Email Security market is expected to see growth rate of 8.6%



The following fragment talks about the Cloud Email Security market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Cloud Email Security Market Segmentation: by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Solution, Services (Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)), End User (BFSI, Government, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Other)



Cloud Email Security Market Growth Opportunities:

- The increasing penetration of cloud-based services in enterprises, coupled with the increasing number of cyber-attacks and the sophistication of malware, spam, and phishing attacks occurring across the world



Cloud Email Security Market Drivers:

- The shift towards digitization of the internal processes have been a few instrumental

- Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

- Reduced Capital Expenses and Faster Deployment



Cloud Email Security Market Trends:

- Factors, such as the need for reducing onsite datacenter footprints and cost savings, coupled with increasing incidences of spam, viruses, inappropriate content through email, and flexible deployment options, are spurring the market growth.



As the Cloud Email Security market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Cloud Email Security market. Scope of Cloud Email Security market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



